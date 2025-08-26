GUESS JEANS Taps Moise Kean for Fall 2025 Campaign

Moise Kean, one of Italy’s most dynamic athletes, makes his fashion debut as the new face of GUESS JEANS. The striker for ACF Fiorentina and the Italian National Team joins the brand’s campaign roster. Known for his individuality and cultural presence, Kean represents a generation that resonates well beyond the pitch.

Nicolai Marciano, Chief New Business Development Officer, emphasized the significance of the partnership: “Selecting Moise Kean as the face of the GUESS JEANS campaign reinforces our commitment to celebrating the powerful synergy between sport, culture, and fashion. Moise represents the determination, ambition, and modernity of a global generation, while embodying the rich heritage and dynamic spirit of Italy, one of our most important markets.”

Kean has already carved out an impressive career. He became the third-youngest scorer for Italy in a competitive match and ended his debut season at Fiorentina as the club’s top scorer with 19 goals. In 2024, he expanded into music, releasing his rap album Chosen under the name KMB. Now, in 2025, he steps into fashion with his first campaign for GUESS JEANS.

The visuals were photographed in Milan by Bogdan “chilldays” Plakov, whose cinematic style draws on street culture and music. Image consultant Louis Battistelli styled Kean in core denim pieces, including a Sherpa Trucker Jacket in vintage wash with relaxed bootcut jeans, and a Cropped Trucker Jacket paired with G20 Super Baggy jeans in indigo jacquard stripe.

His debut positions him as both an athlete and cultural figure whose influence extends into fashion. With this campaign, Kean adds a new dimension to his career, bringing the same confidence and individuality he shows on the field into a different arena.