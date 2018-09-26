FIVEISM x THREE Fall Winter 2018 by Benjamin Lennox

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Benjamin Lennox captured FIVEISM x THREE‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring models Cezur, Cory, Ryu Wankyu, Donnie Jennert, and Robert Silin. Styling is work of Micah Johnson at See Management, with art direction from Aiden Kemp. In charge of creative direction and makeup was beauty artist Rie Omoto at See Management, with hair styling from James Mooney, and manicure by Michina Koide.

Discover more images + video campaign by Hiro Kumura below:





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com