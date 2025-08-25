Tristan Ridel Takes MMSCENE Magazine September Digital Cover

Dancer and model Tristan Ridel takes the September digital cover of MMSCENE Magazine, photographed in Paris by Nicola Surbera. Styling was by Theophile Hermand, with grooming by Justine Sirabella and set assistance from Asalah Benatia. The editorial captures Ridel’s dual presence as a disciplined performer and confident model, situating him in intimate frames that reflect both his craft and his ease in front of the camera.

Ridel’s career spans ballet, fashion, and now acting. Trained at the Royal Ballet School in London, he spent over a decade with the Vienna State Ballet before preparing to join the Opéra de Bordeaux under Éric Quilleré. Signed with Elite Paris, he has worked with brands such as Emporio Armani and Valentino, while his recent debut in Amazon’s ÉTOILE introduced him to film. At this moment of transition, Ridel continues to expand his artistry, with this cover marking a glimpse into the evolving path he will share further in his interview.

Stay tuned for the full story and exclusive interview with Tristan Ridel.

Photographer: Nicola Surbera

Stylist: Theophile Hermand at Smith& Agency

Grooming: Justine Sirabella

Talent and Dancer: Tristan Ridel at Elite Model Paris

Set assistant: Asalah Benatia

Location: Paris