Ferragamo Features José Mourinho in “Legends, Reimagined”

Ferragamo expands its Legends, Reimagined series with José Mourinho, while introducing Citymatch, a capsule shaped by sport, travel and city life. The two releases present separate expressions of the house’s design approach, moving from formal shoemaking to functional summer pieces.

José Mourinho becomes the third subject of Legends, Reimagined, joining Ferragamo through a campaign centered on discipline, leadership and precision. His influence on modern football comes from tactical intelligence, direct authority and a career defined by results. Ferragamo draws on these qualities to explore the habits and decisions behind long-term success.

The campaign places Mourinho alongside the Tramezza line, connecting his methods with the detailed process required to construct each shoe. Ferragamo artisans use more than 160 steps to complete every pair of Tramezza shoes. The name refers to the leather layer positioned between the insole and outsole, which contributes to flexibility, comfort and durability. Salvatore Ferragamo’s patented steel shank provides additional support and gives the shoe its structural foundation.

Citymatch takes Ferragamo in a more casual direction. Inspired by summer sports, movement and travel, the capsule includes sneakers, polo shirts, bags, luggage and small leather goods. The designs combine athletic references with familiar house codes across a concise selection of seasonal pieces.

The Citymatch sneaker arrives in smooth calf leather and comes in vivid green, deep blue and bright red. Contrasting stitching follows the form of the shoe and adds definition, while the Gancini detail identifies the design as part of Ferragamo’s wider collection.

Cotton piqué polo shirts use the same green, blue and red palette. Knitted collars with contrasting stripes bring a graphic sportswear element to each version. Ferragamo carries the Citymatch concept into accessories through a backpack, shoulder bag and duffle bag created for travel and daily use. Luggage and coordinating small leather goods feature an all-over Gancini print on PU fabric.

Color accents in green, blue and red connect the accessories with the footwear and clothing. Across the capsule, Ferragamo uses a consistent palette and repeated graphic details to build a focused summer collection around mobility, sport and city routines.