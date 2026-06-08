Billionaire Boys Club & ICECREAM Drop Football-Inspired Capsule

Billionaire Boys Club and ICECREAM turn to football for their latest seasonal release, introducing Football Pack 2026 as a compact selection built around jerseys, graphic T-shirts, and retro trackwear. The capsule draws from the clothing associated with match days and supporter culture, then filters those references through the visual identity of each label.

ICECREAM takes the lead through its Running Dog Football Shirts, offered in red and blue. The design uses the familiar proportions of a football jersey while placing the brand’s Running Dog graphic at the center. This detail separates the shirts from official team kits and gives the athletic format a clear streetwear character. The two colorways preserve the connection to football dressing while offering different ways to approach the same design.

The Running Dog motif continues across the IC Running Dog Panelled Track Set. Inspired by retro sports uniforms, the coordinated tracksuit introduces panelled construction and a relaxed shape suited to movement. Worn together, the pieces create the most athletic look in the collection. The jacket and trousers can also work separately with the football shirts or the Billionaire Boys Club T-shirt, expanding the number of combinations within the limited capsule.

Billionaire Boys Club contributes the BBC EU Football Tee, a Europe-exclusive design produced in blue. Its graphics draw from classic football imagery while keeping the presentation clean and direct. The piece offers a more casual alternative to the jersey-inspired items and gives the collection a lighter option for summer wear.

Across the pack, both labels focus on recognizable sports forms instead of building an extensive range. The football shirts deliver the strongest connection to teamwear, the graphic T-shirt introduces a simpler entry point, and the panelled tracksuit brings a coordinated option informed by older athletic clothing.

The release arrives during a summer shaped by renewed attention around football. Billionaire Boys Club and ICECREAM respond with clothing intended for several settings, from the terraces to everyday city wear. The designs maintain a clear relationship with the game while remaining grounded in the graphics and motifs already associated with both brands. The Billionaire Boys Club and ICECREAM Football Pack 2026 is available exclusively through the brands’ online store.