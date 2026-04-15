Hudson Williams Brings Heat to Peloton Let Yourself Go Campaign

Hudson Williams fronts the latest Peloton campaign “Let Yourself Go,” appearing in a one-minute film directed by Bethany Vargas. The 25-year-old actor, known for Heated Rivalry, anchors a concept focused on movement across multiple formats.

The campaign opens with Hudson Williams already in motion, running on the Tread+ in an all-white look, moving to David Bowie’s “Fame.” From the first second, it feels fast, a little chaotic, and very physical. The camera stays close, catching sweat, quick transitions, and every shift in pace as he moves from one exercise to the next.

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It doesn’t stay in one lane for long. Williams jumps between running, lifting, and dancing, keeping everything in constant motion. Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin joins him for strength training, adding structure for a moment before the video shifts again. Then the dance sections hit. Choreographed by Tyrik Patterson, they break the rhythm of a standard workout and push things into something more playful. Williams fully commits, turning what could be a quick transition into a full dance moment.

The energy keeps building. At one point, multiple versions of Williams appear on screen, each doing something different at the same time. It feels a bit surreal, but it works. The idea stays simple: keep moving, keep switching, don’t stop. The video closes the same way it started, with intensity. A close-up shows him catching his breath, still sweating, still in it.

Williams ties the whole thing back to how he approaches fitness. “Let yourself go feels very in line with my beliefs. It’s amazing what fitness can do for your life. I think everyone needs a form of movement that liberates them,” he said. He keeps it direct: “Movement is the quickest way to get out of sticky feelings. Whether that’s dancing or exercise… I think it’s just a key component, especially to how I live.” For him, it’s about getting out of your head and back into your body.

Off-camera, he kept the same tone. Posting the ad on Instagram, he joked, “A great ad, great people but many blisters with this #ad but TOTALLY WORTH IT.” Then he added, “can’t wait to see you at home baby,” tagging Peloton.

People picked up on that immediately. The reactions online lean less toward the product and more toward the vibe. Viewers talk about the energy, the dancing, and how comfortable Williams looks doing all of it. One comment called it “kind of iconic.” Another summed it up more bluntly: no one is looking at the equipment.

That’s really the point. The campaign doesn’t try to slow things down or over-explain itself. It keeps moving, jumping between workout and performance without drawing a line between them. It feels messy in a good way, like you’re watching someone actually enjoy moving instead of following a routine.