Jacob Elordi Joins Cartier for the Love Unlimited Campaign

Jacob Elordi stars in the new Cartier campaign LOVE Unlimited, directed by Sofia Coppola. Recently named a Cartier ambassador, the actor takes center stage in a project that celebrates affection, connection, and the many ways love can exist. Shot in New York City, the campaign continues Cartier’s legacy of translating emotion into design through its most iconic piece, the LOVE bracelet.

The campaign focuses on the original LOVE bracelet, a design that has symbolized connection since its debut. Through Coppola’s direction, the project unfolds as a cinematic portrait of relationships, intimate, romantic, and personal. It presents love not as a fixed idea but as a living force that moves through moments and people. The story finds its strength in simplicity: emotion, design, and gesture coming together with quiet precision.

Behind the scenes, Elordi’s sister, Isabella Elordi, contributes to the project through a series of still photographs. Her images offer a more personal perspective, capturing candid moments from the shoot and extending the campaign’s message of closeness beyond the screen. The collaboration between the siblings gives the campaign a layer of authenticity.

Through LOVE Unlimited, Cartier reaffirms the message that love takes many shapes and remains constant through change. With Elordi as its face and Coppola behind the camera, Cartier finds a new way to tell a familiar story, one where design meets emotion, and love remains the most enduring inspiration of all.