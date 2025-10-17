Nicholas Hoult Fronts the New Jaeger-LeCoultre Campaign

Jaeger-LeCoultre unveils a new campaign featuring Nicholas Hoult, photographed by Mark Seliger and styled by Jason Bolden, with grooming by Amy Komorowski. The Swiss watchmaker once again turns to its global ambassador to embody the essence of its craftsmanship through a narrative that connects elegance, time, and transformation.

For the campaign, Hoult wears pieces from the house’s iconic Reverso line, a watch known for its signature flipping dial and its mix of precision and artistry. The concept centers on turning points, both literal and symbolic. The Reverso’s ability to rotate its case mirrors moments of transition and self-reflection, themes that resonate with Hoult’s dynamic career.

The actor’s collaboration with Jaeger-LeCoultre has evolved alongside his cinematic path. From his early days in About a Boy and Skins to acclaimed performances in The Favourite, The Menu, and Nosferatu, Hoult continues to explore complex roles. Next year’s heist film How to Rob a Bank marks another shift in his trajectory, one that further reflects the campaign’s exploration of change and personal evolution.

In the new imagery, Hoult channels refined confidence. His wardrobe pairs the Reverso with tailored eveningwear, modern suiting, and subtle vintage references, echoing the brand’s ability to move between classic and contemporary design. The styling captures both sophistication and personality, reflecting the dual nature of the Reverso’s design, one face formal, the other intimate.

Among Jaeger-LeCoultre’s exceptional pieces, Hoult wears the Reverso Tribute Monoface in steel, a design that speaks to understated craftsmanship and elegance. Each watch, shaped through the brand’s long-standing expertise in fine horology, bridges tradition and innovation while maintaining a distinctive aesthetic identity.