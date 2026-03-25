Herno Fall Winter 2026 Collection Captures Life in Motion

Herno presented its Fall Winter 2026 menswear collection as a wardrobe shaped by travel, climate shifts, and everyday demands. The collection focuses on a modern man who navigates different environments across a single day, requiring garments that adjust in weight, function, and construction. Outerwear leads this approach, shaping how the wardrobe performs across changing conditions.

The collection builds through three directions: Origin, Advanced, and Excellence, which function as interconnected parts of a larger system. Each introduces a different approach to material, proportion, and construction, allowing garments to shift between lighter pieces and more insulated layers while maintaining consistency.

Origin establishes the foundation. It draws from the archive while refining outerwear and sharpening tailoring, bringing back references to the sportswear language that shaped the brand. Technical fabrics such as lightweight Chamonix nylon and waxed cotton appear alongside houndstooth, shaping trench coats and hybrid silhouettes that combine function with structure. This part of the collection introduces a balance between an active wardrobe and a more business-oriented approach designed for everyday use in the city.

The Travel Edit expands this idea into garments designed for mobility. Pieces fold easily, resist creasing, and rely on functional pocket construction. Reversible jackets, technical pinstripes, and performance-driven jerseys define a wardrobe that adapts to travel without requiring adjustment, supporting a pace that shifts throughout the day.

Padded outerwear defines the colder part of the collection. The Herno 7 Denari introduces a new quilting pattern, reinforcing the brand’s expertise in down construction. New versions include a clean, sporty model with a detachable hood and archival patch, alongside a down jacket in “absolute black,” defined by a dense and saturated tone. These garments anchor the collection as temperatures drop, focusing on insulation and construction.

Alpine references develop within the same framework through the Après Ski direction. Velvet and tartan appear alongside fleece textures and an extensive knitwear offering, including turtlenecks, half-zips, and cable constructions. Outerwear gains volume through generous padding, teddy fabrics, and shearling, shaping silhouettes that shift between oversized forms and more expressive pieces. This direction connects mountain references with everyday dressing while keeping the wardrobe consistent.

Advanced shifts attention toward proportion. Volumes relax, fits widen, and shoulders become more defined, creating a clearer outline. Quilting reshapes the structure of the down jacket, while the cardigan extends into outerwear, combining softness with a more architectural build. This section introduces a different balance between comfort and structure.

Excellence focuses on material. Wool-cashmere, pure cashmere, leather, wool fabrics, compact jersey, and structured denim define this part of the collection. Classic references such as peacoats and herringbone patterns appear with updated proportions and construction. Details including piping, pocket construction, and finishing reinforce the focus on how garments are built.

Footwear continues the same approach. The Herno Maggiore returns in a new seasonal shade alongside its core colors. The Isola sneaker introduces a minimal design suited to everyday use, while the Baita boot draws from alpine references and adapts them for urban wear, supported by a Lactae Hevea sole designed for flexibility and ease of wear.

Herno Fall Winter 2026 collection responds to changing temperatures and daily demands through material, construction, and proportion, allowing garments to adjust while maintaining consistency.