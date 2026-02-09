Levi’s Taps NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a New Global Campaign

Levi’s launches its new global campaign, “Behind Every Original,” led by NBA MVP and Champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, placing culture and denim at the center of its narrative. The campaign debuted during the Super Bowl with an anthem film titled Backstory, directed by Kim Gehrig. Levi’s moves away from familiar celebrity framing and commits to a single visual idea, filming every subject from behind and using the backside of its jeans as the primary point of view.

The chosen perspective draws directly from the most recognizable features of Levi’s jeans. Arcuate stitching, silhouette, and the Red Tab function as immediate signals of individuality. Across more than 150 years, Levi’s jeans have appeared in music, sport, fashion, and art as a uniform worn by people who shape culture through action and visibility.

Kenny Mitchell, global chief marketing officer of Levi Strauss & Co., described the campaign as a story only Levi’s can tell. He pointed to the brand’s long-standing relationship with music, sports, and fashion culture, as well as its presence in the daily lives of fans across generations.

Backstory features a cast that reflects the campaign’s range and ambition. Alongside reigning NBA MVP and Champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the film includes Grammy-winning artist Doechii, global pop star ROSÉ, filmmaker and musician Questlove, model Stefanie Giesinger, and Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story character Woody.

The film incorporates cultural imagery tied to Levi’s past, including nods to George Michael’s “Faith” era and a reworked view of the Born in the U.S.A. album cover. These references link past and present through shared visual memory while maintaining focus on physical movement. James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing” drives the soundtrack, carrying energy, rhythm, and physical expression across the film’s sequences.

Gilgeous-Alexander anchors the campaign’s connection to sport. His presence aligns the project with performance, discipline, and global visibility, extending Levi’s ongoing conversation with athletic culture.

Levi’s shaped “Behind Every Original” around motion, perspective, and presence. By shifting the lens to the backside, the brand presents denim as something lived in and experienced through real movement. Across its cast and execution, Levi’s positions denim as a constant participant in culture, defined by how people move, act, and show up in the world.