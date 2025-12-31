Lewis Hamilton Stars in the Lululemon Train Campaign

Lewis Hamilton leads the campaign for the newest Lululemon Train collection, placing training performance and winter-ready styling at the center of the release. Shot within gym environments, the campaign frames Hamilton through physical effort and routine, presenting the collection in motion and under load.

The campaign introduces the Train collection through cold-weather colorways applied to familiar training silhouettes. Muted greens, browns, and greys define the palette, shifting core pieces into a winter register without altering their purpose.

The collection moves through a concise edit of gym essentials. Leggings, breakaway pants, jackets, and layered outer pieces arrive in cool tones suited to colder conditions. Each item fits within Lululemon’s established training system, designed to work together across sessions. The Train collection positions the brand as a single destination for gym-focused dressing this season, covering base layers, mid-layers, and outer options through one coordinated release.

Throughout the campaign, Hamilton appears within training environments that emphasize effort and consistency. Heavy weights, controlled drills, and focused routines frame the clothing in use, reinforcing the performance intent behind each piece.

The visuals show how the garments respond under pressure. Jackets maintain structure, pants stay responsive, and layered pieces support movement during demanding sessions. The message remains precise.

The Train collection is available now through the Lululemon website and select retailers. The release arrives as a focused seasonal edit built around winter tones, established training silhouettes, and gym performance as the central use case.