Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez takes center stage in the Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe campaign. Fresh from his breakout role in Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Chavez interprets the sneaker through a ballet-inspired language of motion. His body, often photographed in sweat-drenched intensity, conveys strength and delicacy at once, setting the tone for visuals that fuse athletic energy with elegance.

Shot by Oliver Hadlee Pearch, the campaign presented Chavez in constant movement. Each gesture underscored his physical presence and transformed the Moon Shoe into more than a historic object.

Originally created by Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman for the 1972 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials, the Moon Shoe marked the brand’s debut and introduced the first waffle sole. More than five decades later, Simon Porte Jacquemus reinterpreted the silhouette with a pared-down, ballet-inspired aesthetic.

The reissue appeared low to the ground, its torpedo-like shape sharpened by details that balanced texture and structure. A ruched nylon upper defined the profile, while a leather Swoosh and heel counter gave support. Nike Grind materials built the outsole, underscoring the company’s sustainable approach. Presented in Alabaster, Off Noir, and University Red, the palette reinforced the design’s clarity and focus.

Chavez gave this sneaker life. His movements translated the Moon Shoe into a language of self-expression, where performance and style intersect. The campaign’s narrative made his presence inseparable from the shoe itself, projecting its relevance through the immediacy of motion and discipline.

The Moon Shoe debuted on Jacquemus’ Spring 2025 Paris runway. With Chavez guiding the imagery, Nike and Jacquemus positioned a piece of history within today’s visual language, ensuring the Moon Shoe moves forward through rhythm, presence, and performance.