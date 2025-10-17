Jakob Jokerst by Matteo Cionti for MMSCENE Exclusive

in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Two Management

Stylist Andres Henao and photographer Matteo Cionti team up with model Jakob Jokerst for our latest exclusive story.

Total look Dsquared2

Photographer and art director Matteo Cionti captures model Jakob Jokerst for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES feature, styled by Andres Henao with styling assistance from Francesco di Tommaso and produced by Fabio Carrusci. The shoot explores refined modernity through Cionti’s composed direction, focusing on clean structure and understated confidence. Makeup and hair by Marilda Posa complement the visual tone with natural texture and subtle definition, creating a polished and effortless mood across the series.

The styling features looks from Wayeröb, Dsquared2, MSGM, Zara, and vintage pieces. Through sharp composition and thoughtful balance, Cionti’s lens frames Jakob’s presence with precision and quiet strength. Explore our exclusive MMSCENE feature with standout model Jakob Jokerst:

Total look MSGM
Jumper: MSGM, Briefs: Wayeröb
Total look Dsquared2

Total look Wayeröb
Total look Dsquared2

Jumper: MSGM

Total look Dsquared2
Shirt: Zara, Tie: Vintage

Total look Dsquared2

Photographer and Art Direction: Matteo Cionti
Stylist: Andres Henao
Styling Assistant: Francesco di Tommaso
Production: Fabio Carrusci
Model: Jakob Jokerst at Guys Mgmt
MUAH: Marilda Posa

