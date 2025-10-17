Jakob Jokerst by Matteo Cionti for MMSCENE Exclusive

Photographer and art director Matteo Cionti captures model Jakob Jokerst for a new MMSCENE STYLE STORIES feature, styled by Andres Henao with styling assistance from Francesco di Tommaso and produced by Fabio Carrusci. The shoot explores refined modernity through Cionti’s composed direction, focusing on clean structure and understated confidence. Makeup and hair by Marilda Posa complement the visual tone with natural texture and subtle definition, creating a polished and effortless mood across the series.

The styling features looks from Wayeröb, Dsquared2, MSGM, Zara, and vintage pieces. Through sharp composition and thoughtful balance, Cionti’s lens frames Jakob’s presence with precision and quiet strength. Explore our exclusive MMSCENE feature with standout model Jakob Jokerst:

Photographer and Art Direction: Matteo Cionti

Stylist: Andres Henao

Styling Assistant: Francesco di Tommaso

Production: Fabio Carrusci

Model: Jakob Jokerst at Guys Mgmt

MUAH: Marilda Posa