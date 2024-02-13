Paul&Shark’s Spring Summer 24 Campaign

For the Paul&Shark‘s Spring Summer 2024 Collection, the Italian fashion house releases “A Father and Son Tale,” a narrative portrayed through imagery of the photographer Giampaolo Sgura and styled by Anna Dello Russo. At the core of this narrative lies the duo of Pierce Brosnan, the globally acclaimed actor, and his son Paris, reprising their roles from the previous campaign.

Through curated frames, the campaign is set against a deliberately neutral backdrop, emphasizing the bond shared between father and son, putting a spotlight on their authentic relationship. Sgura’s lens captures the spontaneity of their interactions, from exchanged glances to heartfelt embraces, while the simplicity of the setting allows the emotional depth between Pierce and Paris to shine through.

Throughout the storyline are the standout pieces from the Paul & Shark Spring Summer 2024 Collection, which stand side by side with the Brosnans. Drawing inspiration from the sea, the collection showcases an array of light blue hues and aqua green tones, anchored by Paul&Shark’s signature blue. From softly faded pullovers to luxurious knit cotton polo-shirts, the collection offers a selection of wardrobe essentials. Protective waterproof and windproof Typhoon Platinum jackets shield against the elements, while tailored linen and cotton shirts, shorts, and trousers complete the looks.