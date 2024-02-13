in Fall Winter 2024.25, New York Fashion Week

Ludovic de Saint Serinin FW24 in New York City

LDSS X Robert Mapplethorpe Collection

2 Comments

Courtesy of Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection is an important moment for the brand as it debuts its first-ever runway show outside of Paris, in New York City. Inspired by the artist Robert Mapplethorpe, this collection serves as an homage to the artist’s legacy, exploring themes of beauty, sensuality, and artistic expression.

Courtesy of Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Partnering with the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, Ludovic de Saint Sernin draws from Mapplethorpe’s archive of imagery and transforms them into fashion pieces, from delicate floral motifs to evocative leather ensembles.

Courtesy of Ludovic de Saint Sernin

The collection plays with the dichotomous worlds of ‘New York squalor’ and ‘New York glamour,’ a theme relevant in Mapplethorpe’s own life and work. From opulent trench coats in rich calfskin to asymmetrical leather shift adorned with intricate embroideries, the collection captures Mapplethorpe’s multifaceted persona.

Courtesy of Ludovic de Saint Sernin

Based on Mapplethorpe’s affinity for power and seduction, leather plays a central role in the collection, as a canvas for bold experimentation and boundary-pushing design in each piece, from the Cleavage bralette to the daring bumster pants.

FW24Ludovic de Saint Sernin

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Race Imboden

Edition Deconstruct: Race Imboden Models Zara’s Latest Collection

Paul&Shark’s Spring Summer 24 Campaign