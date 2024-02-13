Bad Bunny Models Jacquemus “Les Sculptures” Collection

Bad Bunny has once again made headlines, this time for his striking participation in Jacquemus’s latest campaign, “Les Sculptures.” Revealed on February 12, the campaign showcases the Puerto Rican superstar donning the French brand’s newest ready-to-wear collection. Bad Bunny’s collaboration with Jacquemus brings to the forefront an array of pieces from the collection, now available online, including standout items like the Les Zizi Repetto Jacquemus, La Veste Cuadrada, and Le Pantalon Salti, among others.

The campaign further highlights avant-garde, sculptural pieces that echo the collection’s name. Notably, Bad Bunny is featured shirtless in a pair of pants that rise to the mid-torso in a distinctive clam shape, a daring design straight from Jacquemus’s recent runway presentation. Another photograph captures him in red pants with a half skirt design, showcasing the innovative edge of the French design house.

This collaboration is not the first time Bad Bunny and Jacquemus have joined forces to create memorable fashion statements. Their previous partnership at the 2024 Met Gala produced an iconic look that paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld, featuring a train of white carnations and a sculptural, backless blazer, underscoring Jacquemus’s unique design philosophy. Bad Bunny also starred in the brand’s “Le Splash” campaign in 2022, further cementing the ongoing relationship between the artist and the fashion house.

Jacquemus’s knack for star-studded campaigns is well established, with previous features including BLACKPINK’s Jennie in a charming holiday photo shoot with dogs, and Kendall Jenner in a holiday campaign that playfully eschewed pants for string lights. These campaigns, along with the latest featuring Bad Bunny, underscore Jacquemus’s status as a celebrity favorite, continually blending high fashion with high-profile endorsements to create buzz and appeal.