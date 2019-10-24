Simon Nessman is the Face of Bottega Veneta Illusione for Him

Supermodel Simon Nessman stars in Bottega Veneta Illusione for Him 2019 fragrance campaign captured by fashion photographer Fabien Baron. In charge of styling was Ludivine Poiblanc, with art direction from Christophe Derigon, and set design by Stefan Beckman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Diane Kendal. For the campaign Simon was joined by Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti.
Perfect selection of male model for this this particular photoshoot well done to this outstanding brand!
