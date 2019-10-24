in Advertising Campaigns, Bottega Veneta, Dominique Models, Fabien Baron, I LOVE models Milano, Kult Model Agency, Men's Fragrance, Premium Models, Scoop, Simon Nessman, Soul Artist Management, Storm Models, Videos, Wiener Models

Simon Nessman is the Face of Bottega Veneta Illusione for Him

Simon Nessman
© Bottega Veneta

Supermodel Simon Nessman stars in Bottega Veneta Illusione for Him 2019 fragrance campaign captured by fashion photographer Fabien Baron. In charge of styling was Ludivine Poiblanc, with art direction from Christophe Derigon, and set design by Stefan Beckman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Paul Hanlon, and makeup artist Diane Kendal. For the campaign Simon was joined by Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti.

Simon Nessman
© Bottega Veneta
Simon Nessman
© Bottega Veneta
Simon Nessman
© Bottega Veneta
Simon Nessman
© Bottega Veneta

For more of Bottega Veneta Illusione campaign visit our BEAUTYSCENE.NET.

