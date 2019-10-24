Breakthrough star on the modelling scene BRANDON GOOD sits down with our editor KATARINA DJORIC for an exclusive MODEL TALK Interview to talk about getting discovered, starring in music videos by Troye Sivan and Mariah Carey and his average day.





Who is Brandon Good?

I am me.. Really not that interesting. [laughs]

How were you discovered? How long have you been a model?

I was approached on the street by a local photographer for a project he was working on. Afterwards an agency in New York saw our photos and scouted me.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

Perseverance, confidence, persistence, having thick skin, and the business side of the industry.

What is the craziest experience you’ve had so far while modeling?

Moving to a big city from a small town was a big change.

You starred in Troye Sivan’s Lucky Strike video as his hot bartender crush. How was that experience like for you?

Amazing and new. It was my first music video and working with such a big production was incredible. I learned for the first time that LA water is freezing in January! [laughs]

How was it like getting on the party train with Mariah for her “A No No’ video?

It was definitely the best train party I’ve ever been on!

Many models look into transitioning into acting. What about you?

It’s definitely one of my immediate goals and something I’m working towards.

What makes you happy?

My friends and family and Molly’s Cupcakes in NYC

What does an average day look like for you?

I wake up, meditate, and workout. One of my main things that I like to do is meditate and workout before a photoshoot. If I’m not shooting I like to explore new restaurants, meet up with my friends and explore new creative ideas. I love to meet new people and catch up on films I haven’t seen.

What do you do for fun?

I like to scooter around the city, go to Disneyland or catch a live show.

How much of your private life do you share on social media?

Very little.

If you were to pick a place to spend the next year, which country would it be?

Home. Home is always home.

Who do you look up to?

My Mom. She’s my hero

Do you consider yourself a dreamer?

100%.

What are your plans for the rest of 2019?

The rest of the year, I’ll be working in New York, London and wrap my year in Japan.

Any wisdom for the world?

Love is the only thing.

