Patrick Schwarzenegger Fronts SKIMS Wedding Shop

SKIMS is setting the tone for wedding season with the launch of its annual Wedding Shop, featuring a campaign that feels as personal as it is glamorous. Fronting the collection are Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion, Hollywood’s rising power couple who are not just modeling the pieces but living the moment. Engaged and preparing for their own wedding, the duo steps into the world of SKIMS with an intimacy that makes the campaign feel like an extension of their real-life love story. Shot by Carin Backoff, the visuals highlight a curated selection of lace intimates, corsets, silk sleepwear, and tailored boxers designed to bring both romance and refinement to every part of the celebration.

For Champion, this moment is about feeling her best as she steps into a new chapter. “This is such an exciting time in my life, and I want to feel my best throughout it all,” she shares. SKIMS, she notes, brings the perfect balance of confidence and comfort, qualities she looks for not just in campaign work but in her own wedding and honeymoon wardrobe. It’s a sentiment echoed throughout the collection, which is designed to make every stage of the wedding journey feel effortless.

Schwarzenegger, whose screen presence continues to grow with upcoming roles in The White Lotus, found the experience unexpectedly meaningful. “Being part of SKIMS’ Wedding Shop with my fiancée Abby was such a fun experience and made me more excited for our big day,” he says. His inclusion highlights SKIMS’ commitment to redefining wedding essentials beyond the bridal lens, ensuring grooms have stylish options tailored to them as well.

Kim Kardashian, SKIMS’ Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, recognizes the impact of their authenticity. “Patrick and Abby’s love is so beautiful, and it shows in every shot,” she notes. The Wedding Shop, she explains, is about more than the garments, it’s about giving couples and wedding parties the space to express their style in a way that feels personal.

With 24 exclusive collections spanning from ultra-fine lace to embroidered tulle and even bridal swimwear, the SKIMS Wedding Shop is designed to cater to every wedding-related moment. Set to launch on March 20, 2025, the collection reimagines how couples celebrate love, one perfectly tailored piece at a time.

