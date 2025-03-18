Calvin Klein Taps Bad Bunny for Steamy Spring Campaign

Fresh off the release of his new album, Bad Bunny is turning heads once more, this time as the star of Calvin Klein‘s spring underwear campaign. The announcement, made on Instagram, features the “NUEVAYoL” singer in nothing but his tattoos and Calvin Klein briefs, drawing significant attention across social platforms. Celebrating this milestone, Bad Bunny shared his enthusiasm for the opportunity to collaborate with such an iconic brand, particularly in his native Puerto Rico, adding a layer of authenticity to the campaign.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has risen to international fame not only through his unique combination of reggaeton and Latin trap but also through his dynamic public persona. He actively champions social issues like gender fluidity and Puerto Rican rights, themes that frequently permeate his music and public statements. Beyond the stage, he maintains a deep connection to his roots, often visiting his hometown of Vega Baja to reconnect and draw inspiration.

The campaign’s visuals, shot by renowned photographer Mario Sorrenti, showcase Bad Bunny’s sculpted physique in various dynamic poses. Complementing the imagery, a promotional video featuring his song “EoO” integrates his musical artistry with his new role as a fashion ambassador. The campaign has resonated well with his audience, as evidenced by the lively interaction and positive comments on social media.

Calvin Klein has also highlighted the innovative aspects of their new product, the Icon Cotton Stretch Trunk, which features a smooth, stitch-free Infinity Bond waistband. This collaboration not only bolsters Calvin Klein’s image as a forward-thinking brand but also taps into Bad Bunny’s widespread appeal to reach a broader audience.

This partnership between Bad Bunny and Calvin Klein exemplifies how powerful alliances can shape the future of branding within the fashion industry, driving style trends and sparking cultural dialogues.

