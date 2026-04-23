in Advertising Campaigns, Entertainment, Menswear, Spring Summer 2026 Campaign

Nahmias Places Barry Keoghan in a Boxing Gym for Spring Summer 2026

Academy Award nominee Barry Keoghan brings intensity and control to a campaign shaped by athletic silhouettes.

 

Nahmias Barry Keoghan Spring Summer 2026
Photography by Dom Sesto

Nahmias introduces its Spring Summer 2026 campaign with Irish actor Barry Keoghan, set inside a stripped-back boxing gym that frames the collection’s sport-driven direction. The setting removes distraction and focuses on movement, structure, and function, placing the garments within a space defined by physical activity.

SPRING SUMMER 2026

Barry Keoghan has built a strong presence through roles defined by intensity and control. He gained recognition with The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dunkirk, later earning an Academy Award nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin. His recent work includes Saltburn and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Nahmias Barry Keoghan Spring Summer 2026
Photography by Dom Sesto
Photography by Dom Sesto

The collection builds around updated athletic silhouettes, led by navy track sets that define the season. Each piece features a structured fit and a lightweight construction that supports mobility and durability. The garments rely on precise cut and considered fabrication, with branding reduced to a minimum. Keoghan presence introduces a direct, unfiltered tone that aligns with the collection’s construction.

“Spring Summer 2026 continues the brand’s focus on sport-driven design, approached in a direct and practical way,” the brand states. This perspective carries through the collection, where each element reflects a clear intention.

Photography by Dom Sesto

The Spring Summer 2026 campaign continues this trajectory, presenting a collection that remains grounded in sport. The pieces reflect a clear direction shaped by material, cut, and purpose. The collection is available now through the brand’s website and selected retailers.

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Written by Jana Kostic

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