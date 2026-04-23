Nahmias Places Barry Keoghan in a Boxing Gym for Spring Summer 2026

Nahmias introduces its Spring Summer 2026 campaign with Irish actor Barry Keoghan, set inside a stripped-back boxing gym that frames the collection’s sport-driven direction. The setting removes distraction and focuses on movement, structure, and function, placing the garments within a space defined by physical activity.

Barry Keoghan has built a strong presence through roles defined by intensity and control. He gained recognition with The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dunkirk, later earning an Academy Award nomination for The Banshees of Inisherin. His recent work includes Saltburn and Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

The collection builds around updated athletic silhouettes, led by navy track sets that define the season. Each piece features a structured fit and a lightweight construction that supports mobility and durability. The garments rely on precise cut and considered fabrication, with branding reduced to a minimum. Keoghan presence introduces a direct, unfiltered tone that aligns with the collection’s construction.

“Spring Summer 2026 continues the brand’s focus on sport-driven design, approached in a direct and practical way,” the brand states. This perspective carries through the collection, where each element reflects a clear intention.

The Spring Summer 2026 campaign continues this trajectory, presenting a collection that remains grounded in sport. The pieces reflect a clear direction shaped by material, cut, and purpose. The collection is available now through the brand’s website and selected retailers.