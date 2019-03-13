Connor Newall & Kit Warrington Model Just Cavalli SS19 Looks

Pin 0 Shares

Top models Connor Newall and Kit Warrington star in Just Cavalli‘s Spring Summer 2019 menswear campaign captured by fashion photographer Theo Sion. In charge of styling was Max Pearmain. For the advertisement Connor and Kit were joined by Dipti Sharma and Molly Smith.

“A perpetually evolving tribe. A focus on dynamism, taking up the codes of movement and contemporaneity. Vibrant colours and moving silhouettes take, transmitting the active essence of the garments and the independent spirit of the wearer. The background to this clear visual portrayal is a geometric and linear composition that frames the figures, emphasising their dynamism. A regular and schematic set-up that contrasts with the captivating fluidity of the collection, creating a high-impact set which highlights the glamour appeal of the womenswear and the bold street vibe of the men’s lines.“





Photography © Theo Sion for Just Cavalli

What’s your favourite look from Just Cavalli’s SS19 Collection? Tell us in the comment section below: