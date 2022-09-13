Designer Yohji Yamamoto and adidas presented the Y-3 Fall Winter 2022.23 Chapter 4: Memories of Exotic collection with a campaign captured by Heji Shin. The Chapter 4 collection reimagines historic pieces for a new era of rebellious spirit and reinterprets Y-3’s past, present and future. The art direction was the work of Jamie Reid, with set design by Afra Zamara, casting by Mollie Dendle and choerography by Eric Christison. In charge of styling was Robbie Spencer, with hair by Kiyoko Odo and makeup by Anne Sophie Costa.