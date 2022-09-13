in Advertising Campaigns, Fall Winter 2022.23 Campaigns, Menswear, Yohji Yamamoto

Y-3 Fall Winter 2022.23 Chapter 4: Memories of Exotic

Sportswear giant adidas and designer Yohji Yamamoto introduce the fourth and final chapter in celebration of 20 years of Y-3

©Y-3

Designer Yohji Yamamoto and adidas presented the Y-3 Fall Winter 2022.23 Chapter 4: Memories of Exotic collection with a campaign captured by Heji Shin. The Chapter 4 collection reimagines historic pieces for a new era of rebellious spirit and reinterprets Y-3’s past, present and future. The art direction was the work of Jamie Reid, with set design by Afra Zamara, casting by Mollie Dendle and choerography by Eric Christison. In charge of styling was Robbie Spencer, with hair by Kiyoko Odo and makeup by Anne Sophie Costa.

FALL WINTER 2022.23 CAMPAIGNS

©Y-3
©Y-3
©Y-3
©Y-3
©Y-3
©Y-3
©Y-3
©Y-3

ad campaignsfw22.23Menswear

Travel Fashion: How to Be Stylish When You Travel
HEAVEN BY MARC JACOBS

Dev Hynes & Kyle MacLachlan for HEAVEN BY MARC JACOBS