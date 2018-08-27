KIT BUTLER for TIGER OF SWEDEN Fall Winter 2018 Collection

Pin 0 Shares



Top model KIT BUTLER lands TIGER OF SWEDEN‘s fall winter 2018 collection photographed by Mark Peckmezian. In charge of the styling was Mattias Karlsson, scroll down for more from the shoot.

With the launch of the new campaign Tiger of Sweden celebrates 115 years as Scandinavia’s leading fashion brand, newly appointed Creative Director, Christoffer Lundman, starts a new era for the house with the introduction of a new visual identity on August 14th, 2018. Taking inspiration from the rich history of the fashion house, Lundman has revamped and refined all aspects creating a new look Tiger for its next chapter. Lundman shares: “We have looked at every millimetre of the company today, from the headquarters to the stores, to see how we can communicate better what Tiger of Sweden means in the 21st century .The new visual identity is about defining that new mood, which is inspired by the heritage and a century’s worth of values and outward-looking attitude. It’s been such an exciting journey delving into the archives.”

The house is changing it’s logo for the first time in two and a half decades, the new logo is reminiscent of it’s long history.

EO Hans-Christian Meyer said: “Tiger ofSweden has been around for 115 years. Its founders profoundly changed how people dressed in Sweden, and that heritage drives us forward and gives us purpose for the future.”

Tiger of Sweden Fall Winter 2018 Campaign

Photographer Mark Peckmezian

Fashion Stylist Mattias Karlsson

Hair Stylist Mete Thorsgaard

Makeup Artist Anya De Tobon