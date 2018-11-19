Supermodels Pose in Ralph Lauren Purple Label FW18.19 Collection

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Discover Ralph Lauren Purple Label‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign featuring supermodels Simon Nessman, Kit Butler, Lewis Chesson-Grieve, Morten Nielsen, and Oliver Kumbi captured by fashion photographer Joel Griffith. Beauty is work of hair stylist Johnny Caruso, and makeup artist Eric Polito.


Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Ralph Lauren Purple Label

Ralph Lauren Purple Label

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items