Top Models by KOSMAS PAVLOS for ATTITUDE Magazine Latest Issue

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

augusta alexander

Photographer KOSMAS PAVLOS captures SHINE ON a striking top models story published in this month’s edition of British Magazine ATTITUDE. In charge of the top model styling was magazine’s Fashion Editor Joseph Kocharian dresses the guys in edgy pieces from the likes of DSQUARED2, Diesel, Moschino, Marni, Valentino and Diesel to name a few.

Scroll down to see more of the story starring Augusta Alexexander, Jhonathan Burjack, Julian Schneyder, Fallou and more.

KOSMAS PAVLOS jhonattan bujack vitor melo KOSMAS PAVLOS julian schneyder julian schneyder

Attitude Magazine August 2018 – see more of the shoot and get your copy attitude.co.uk.

Editorial: “Shine On”
Photographer Kosmas Pavlos @kosmaspavlos
Fashion Editor Joseph Kocharian @josephkocharian
Hair Style Gabriele Trezzi
Make Up Artist Paolo de Vita
Models: Augusta Alexander, Bram Wolf, Carlton Ruth, Fallou Gueye, Finn Hayton, Francisco Henriques, Jhonattan Burjack, Julian Schneyder, Salomon Diaz, Vitor Melo and Wonil Jo

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link