Top Models by KOSMAS PAVLOS for ATTITUDE Magazine Latest Issue

Photographer KOSMAS PAVLOS captures SHINE ON a striking top models story published in this month’s edition of British Magazine ATTITUDE. In charge of the top model styling was magazine’s Fashion Editor Joseph Kocharian dresses the guys in edgy pieces from the likes of DSQUARED2, Diesel, Moschino, Marni, Valentino and Diesel to name a few.

Scroll down to see more of the story starring Augusta Alexexander, Jhonathan Burjack, Julian Schneyder, Fallou and more.

Attitude Magazine August 2018 – see more of the shoot and get your copy attitude.co.uk.

Editorial: “Shine On”

Photographer Kosmas Pavlos @kosmaspavlos

Fashion Editor Joseph Kocharian @josephkocharian

Hair Style Gabriele Trezzi

Make Up Artist Paolo de Vita

Models: Augusta Alexander, Bram Wolf, Carlton Ruth, Fallou Gueye, Finn Hayton, Francisco Henriques, Jhonattan Burjack, Julian Schneyder, Salomon Diaz, Vitor Melo and Wonil Jo