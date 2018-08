Pin 0 Shares



Only a few brands define menswear in a way BRUNELLO CUCINELLI does – the Fall Winter 2018 collection is a testament to the craftsmanship behind the label’s love of fashion. Faces of the Fall Winter 2018 collection campaign are top models Arthur Gosse & Arnaud Lemaire.

The top models pose on a stunning outdoor location, wearing key pieces from label’s new collection.

Scroll down for more from the shoot: