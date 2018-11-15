Ryan Kennedy Models London Fog Fall Winter 2018.19 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Supermodel Ryan Kennedy stars in London Fog‘s Fall Winter 2018.19 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Dean Isidro at Atelier Management. Styling is work of Eric Nicholson at See Management, with production from A+ Production. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Matthew Tuozzoli, and makeup artist Matthew Tuozzoli. For the campaign Ryan was joined by Laura Love.





Images courtesy of See Management – www.seemanagement.com