Djavan Mandoula, Erik van Gils & Ty Ogunkoya for Missoni Winter 2018

Models Djavan Mandoula, Erik van Gils, and Ty Ogunkoya team up for Missoni‘s Winter 2018 Fashion Revolution campaign captured by fashion photographer Luis Sachis. In charge of casting direction was Jessica Martinelli, with beauty from hair stylist Fabio D’Onofrio, and makeup artist Dilys White.





