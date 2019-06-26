PFW Backstage: Tatras Spring Summer 2020 Fashion Show

Discover backstage atmosphere at Tatras’ Spring Summer 2020 menswear collection show held at the Salle Pleyel concert hall, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week.

On a journey to freedom, Tatras has selected to personify its values three important California skaters, carefully chosen by the skate star and founder of The Berrics: Steve Berra, together with a special capsule collection of garments painted by the English artist Nick Walker, to cap off the value that culture has always had for the Tatras brand.

A collection that is the result of deep research, inspiration and careful study of selected shapes and fabrics, distinctive signs of the motivation to offer garments whose quality is genuine and immune to the many artifices of today’s fashion system. – from Tatras