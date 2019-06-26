PFW Backstage: Lazoschmidl Spring Summer 2020 Fashion Show

Discover backstage atmosphere at Lazoschmidl’s Spring Summer 2020 menswear collection show held in the courtyard setting of Goethe Institut Paris, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week.

Set as a high school drama and foreshadowing the election of the prom queen, Spring/Summer 2020 is a pop cultural mash up of clichéd beliefs about youth, friendship and love – and a refection on human relationships and social dynamics.

It is a mesmerizing dream in printed velours, sequin beaded mesh and sparkly lurex. Casual tracksuits dipped in 1970s forals, varsity sweaters and lurex gym shorts are accompanied by delicate Tuxedo ruffe shirts, hand-beaded tops and tailored suit trousers. Recurring motif within the collection is the butterfy – making its appearance as a powerful pearl appliqué. – from Lazoschmidl