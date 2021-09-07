in Advertising Campaigns, Bottega Veneta, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, Fernando Cabral, Menswear, Streeters

Fernando Cabral & Takahiro Oda Model BOTTEGA VENETA FW21 Looks

Photographer Tyrone Lebon captured Bottega Veneta’s Fall Winter 2021 campaign

BOTTEGA VENETA
©BOTTEGA VENETA, Photography by Tyrone Lebon

Fashion house BOTTEGA VENETA presented their Fall Winter 2021 campaign starring models Fernando Cabral and Takahiro Oda lensed by photographer Tyrone Lebon. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Gary Gill at Streeters, makeup artist Lotten Holmqvist, and manicurist Adam Slee. Set design is work of Emma Roach, with production from North Six, and casting direction by Anita Bitton at The Establishment.

BOTTEGA VENETA
©BOTTEGA VENETA, Photography by Tyrone Lebon

ad campaignsFW21Menswearsupermodels

