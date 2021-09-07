Fernando Cabral & Takahiro Oda Model BOTTEGA VENETA FW21 Looks

Fashion house BOTTEGA VENETA presented their Fall Winter 2021 campaign starring models Fernando Cabral and Takahiro Oda lensed by photographer Tyrone Lebon. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Gary Gill at Streeters, makeup artist Lotten Holmqvist, and manicurist Adam Slee. Set design is work of Emma Roach, with production from North Six, and casting direction by Anita Bitton at The Establishment.