Kim Taehyung Named Brand Ambassador for Yunth

BTS’ Kim Taehyung steps into beauty as the new face of Japanese skincare brand Yunth, redefining radiance through artistry and self-expression.

BTSKim Taehyung continues to expand his influence beyond music, stepping into beauty as the new Brand Ambassador for Japanese skincare label Yunth. Known for his elegance and natural charm, V represents the brand’s philosophy of beauty that radiates from within.

Yunth describes the partnership as the start of a new chapter, aligning with Taehyung’s artistry and his ability to express individuality through every creative medium. “He carries an effortless grace, a natural beauty that needs no adornment,” the brand shared in its statement, emphasizing how his luminous presence mirrors Yunth’s belief in confidence rooted in authenticity.

With upcoming campaigns set to debut soon, this collaboration marks another milestone in Taehyung’s global presence, bridging Korean artistry and Japan’s refined approach to skincare.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Written by Maya Lane

Maya Lane is an Online Editor at DSCENE Magazine, where she covers daily updates in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work focuses on new collections, brand campaigns, and emerging talent, maintaining a clear editorial voice that reflects DSCENE’s contemporary perspective.

