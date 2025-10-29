Parker Van Noord is In Present Space

Parker Van Noord takes pages of PRESENT SPACE, the independent print magazine known for its uncompromising editorial vision, dedicates its October 2025 issue to a story that explores the nuances of modern masculinity through the lens of “Notes of a Man.” The feature, created exclusively for the print edition, brings together an accomplished team led by photographer Kito Muñoz. Creative directors Juan Duque and Nima Habibzadeh, alongside fashion editor and stylist Patrick Welde, construct a visual language that is both classic and contemporary, using the tactile intimacy of print to invite readers into a world where every gesture and detail is intentional.

Model Parker Van Noord, selected for his singular presence and international acclaim, commands the story’s narrative. This year, Parker’s face has become synonymous with the most influential campaigns in fashion. He appears as the face of Louis Vuitton, Mango, Zara, and Versace, reflecting a rare versatility that resonates across both luxury and high-street brands. These campaigns highlight Parker’s ability to move seamlessly between different aesthetics and audiences, further cementing his reputation as one of the industry’s most dynamic talents.

The story’s styling is rooted in sharp tailoring and subtle playfulness, with Patrick Welde’s choices echoing the independent spirit of PRESENT SPACE. Hair stylist Olivier Noraz and makeup artist Lisa Michalik enhance Parker’s features with an understated approach, allowing his natural charisma to take center stage. Set designer Léonard Bougault crafts an environment that amplifies the editorial’s focus on form, line, and atmosphere, elements that translate with particular strength on the printed page.

Parker’s agency representation reflects his international reach: DNA Models in New York, Bananas Models in Paris, and Platform Agency in both Amsterdam and Madrid. This network has been instrumental in shaping his global career trajectory, supporting his appearances in major campaigns and editorials worldwide. Within the fashion industry, Parker is recognized not only for his look but for his consistent professionalism and adaptability.

In addition to his campaign work, Parker Van Noord is celebrated within the editorial world. He is included in MMSCENE Magazine’s Top 30 Male Models, where he stands out as one of the most searched-for models on their digital platform. This recognition underscores his impact on both industry insiders and the wider audience, making him a touchstone for contemporary menswear.

The casting by Anita Bitton and Richard Nguyen brings together a team that values individuality and fresh perspectives. Musical references throughout the shoot, whether a saxophone, double bass, or the suggestion of performance, add layers of narrative, drawing parallels between improvisation in music and the creative process behind independent publishing.

Discover more in our gallery: