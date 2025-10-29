Zara Origins Fall 2025: Minimalism Refined

Zara’s Origins sub-line continues to define the conversation around contemporary menswear essentials with its Fall 2025 collection. Stripped of excess and anchored in the language of minimalism, Zara Origins delivers a wardrobe that is both quietly luxurious and impeccably functional. For this season, the brand collaborates with photographer Valentin Hennequin and art director Juan Medina, who together craft a visual narrative that celebrates simplicity, form, and the enduring appeal of well-made basics. The shoot, styled by hair artist Pawel Solis, features Clément Laguardia, a model whose career bridges high fashion and accessible style, making him the perfect face for the new drop.

Zara Origins has carved a niche within the Zara universe, offering men a thoughtfully curated edit of foundational pieces. The Fall 2025 collection is a masterclass in restraint: crisp white shirts, tailored trousers, and classic outerwear are rendered in a neutral palette that feels both modern and timeless. Each garment is designed with versatility in mind, reflecting the needs of a generation that values quality over quantity and subtlety over spectacle.

Clément Laguardia, who fronts the campaign, is no stranger to the world of refined menswear. Represented by Rock Men in Paris, Special Management in Milan, PRM Agency in London, Sight Management Studio in Barcelona (also his mother agency), and Tigers Management in Munich, Clément’s international presence is matched by an impressive portfolio. He has previously been the face of Tod’s and Dunhill, as well as Italian high street mainstay Sisley, lending credibility and global resonance to the Zara Origins story.

The shoot, set in a light-filled, understated space, mirrors the ethos of the collection. Valentin Hennequin’s lens captures Clément in moments of introspection and quiet confidence, his looks styled with a deliberate simplicity that foregrounds the garments’ clean lines and expert tailoring. Art director Juan Medina’s vision brings cohesion to the shoot, ensuring each frame feels like a study in modern masculinity, unadorned, but never plain.

Zara Origins’ Fall 2025 drop prioritizes fit and fabric, with subtle design details that reveal themselves upon closer inspection. Whether it’s the perfect drape of a coat or the architectural cut of a trouser, each piece is engineered to become a wardrobe mainstay.

As menswear continues to evolve, the appetite for minimal, enduring style only grows. Zara Origins meets this demand with a collection that is equal parts contemporary and classic, inviting men to build a wardrobe that stands the test of time. With Clément Laguardia as its face, the Fall 2025 line is positioned to resonate with a new generation of style-conscious consumers, those who seek substance, sophistication, and a sense of ease in what they wear.

Discover the complete shoot in our gallery:

Credits:

Zara Origins Fall 2025

Photography: Valentin Hennequin

Art Direction: Juan Medina

Hair: Pawel Solis

Model: Clément Laguardia (Rock Men Paris, Special Management Milan, PRM Agency London, Sight Management Studio Barcelona/Mother Agency, Tigers Management Munich)

Based in London