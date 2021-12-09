BALENCIAGA Fall 2022 Collection

Fashion house BALENCIAGA presented the Fall 2022 The Lost Tape collection, with polaroid style lookbook and a video directed by Harmony Korine. For this collection, Demna (as he now prefers to be called) was inspired by the late ’90s era, symbolically filling a gap from Balenciaga’s forgotten years.

Anti-fashion, deconstruction and minimalism are the key words to this collection that pushes raver and post-grunge silhouettes to their limits. Demna plays with the proportions, creating new silhouettes and evolving others. Balenciaga signatures like the Basque waist jacket and the track suit, are reimagined, while the front-to-back pieces are refer to the classic suiting and tweed dresses.

Most importantly, Balenciaga’s commitment to responsible production continues with this collection, with 89.6% certified sustainable plain and printed ready-to-wear fabrics as well as pieces of upcycled leather used in garments and accessories.