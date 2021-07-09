3 Functional Accessories a Man Should Always Have

Fashion is a huge industry! Whether you prefer the casual look or have expensive taste, you should always accentuate your style and show off your personality. Buttons, badges, necklaces, bracelets… you name it – they all add something special to your outfit.

Better still, some accessories also have a function on top of looking great. If you don’t have some already, here are 3 functional accessories you need to kit your wardrobe out with.

1. Hats

Good for keeping the sun off your face or keeping you warm, having a couple of hats to choose from is an absolute must. These are an all-year-round kind of accessory, and you can match the hat to the occasion.

Perhaps you are heading to a spring sporting event and need something easy to take on and off, that can protect your face and provide some shade. A cap is a perfect thing to throw in your bag. Caps also come in a huge variety of styles. Maybe you prefer something understated like a golf hat from Stitch Golf, or perhaps you want to pick out a colorful snapback.

If you are going to an outdoor party, a wide-brimmed sun hat might suit the scene better. Not only are they ample shade for both your face and shoulders, but they also have an elegance about them too.

Going for a winter walk? Bust out a cozy bobble hat or beanie. They’re always on-trend and keep you warm, so you can go about your day without freezing.

No matter the occasion or weather, a hat will serve you well for both fashion and function.

2. Bags

This one is obvious, we know, but it’s worth being on this list as, once again, depending on the situation, having a few different bag options means you don’t take a rucksack everywhere you go.

Traveling? A solid suitcase is a necessity, but when it comes to carry-on luggage, keep it as small as possible and only take the essentials. A decent-sized weekend bag should be fine to hold all the things you need at a moment’s notice. Picking a unique set of travel bags will also be easy to spot at the carousel.

Cross-body bags are brilliant for many occasions. You can get a satchel-style bag for work or school, a small cross-body for day trips and coffee dates, and you could even go fancy with a leather bag for those showier events or parties.

Whatever your style and whatever you need it for, having at least one small, one medium, and one large bag to grab as you head out the door will mean you look good and have everything you need.

3. Sunglasses

Only have one pair for when you head down the beach? It’s time to expand your collection!

If you have prescription lenses or are just picking a pair you love, there is so much to play for when it comes to sunglasses. The shape, the color of the frames, lens color – so many choices!

There are classic styles like aviators or large vintage glasses that models wore back in the day. There are striking styles like the cat-eye shape or the almost Tim Burton-like small circular frames.

Whatever takes your fancy, grab a couple of different sets so you can show off on any occasion while keeping your eyes safe from the sun.

All in All…

Function doesn’t have to get in the way of fashion. Gone are the days when having to carry a school bag was a chore, and hats were something your mom made you wear so you won’t get sunburnt.

Modern fashion has made even the most mundane of items into cool styles. Shop around and find the things that work for you.