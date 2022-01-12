Balenciaga Pays Tribute to the Year of the Tiger

To celebrate the upcoming Chines New Year, Balenciaga has released the Year of the Tiger capsule collection featuring ready to wear, jewelry and accessories. The collection is launching this January and will be available at selected stores worldwide, online, and in exclusive Balenciaga pop-ups.

To announce the launch of the new capsule, Balenciaga has created the campaign that demonstrates the joy of sharing the New Year holiday with loved ones at home. Photographed by Chris Maggio, the campaign sees the pairs of people are staged to create illusions, appearing as one person from a certain angle. In corresponding videos, the individuals move apart, showing the optical trick.

The collection features reimagined classics like Track and denim jackets, layered tops, stretch knee sweats, and twisted dresses offered in new colorways, like tiger-striped orange or taupe. A new sport-inspired Balenciaga logo is topped with a roaring big cat silhouette, seen on hoodies, T-shirts, backpacks, wallets, and caps.