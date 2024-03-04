The Fall Winter 2024 Balenciaga Ready-to-Wear collection honours Cristóbal Balenciaga’s legacy while adhering to the brand’s well known contemporary design ideas. It explores the line between tradition and innovation. This collection is notable for its audacious reworking of classic shapes, especially in the form of dresses that feature “hip-aulette” construction—a reversal of conventional shoulder padding that draws attention to the hips—maxi faux-fur coats that have been aged by resin treatment, raw-cut hems, and other details.

Balenciaga’s upcycled products demonstrate the dedication to creative repurposing. The collection includes an eco-conscious attitude, from upcycling nylon gym bags, dust bags, and backpacks from Balenciaga into high-fashion tops, skirts, and dresses to creating garments that hang from various reused wardrobe staples.

The Balenciaga Fall Winter 2024 collection featured face-shield eyewear such as 24/7 masks, hands-free phone holders and extremely simple, overly stonewashed leather bags that are focused on everyday use. Along with the launch of deconstructed superlight flat derby shoes and Essex knee-high boots, accessories like repurposed deadstock for biker glove clutches and bags also demonstrate the inventive use of materials.

The collection was presented at Les Invalides under a dynamic system of screens that tracked a narrative timeline spanning electronic and natural settings from morning to night. This display of the collection was a spectacle unto itself. BFRND‘s melodies and energetic rhythms provide a soundtrack for the entire experience.

See all the Balenciaga Fall Winter 2024 collection looks in the Gallery below: