Matthieu Blazy Presented His Debut Campaign for BOTTEGA VENETA

“Bottega Veneta was created by a collective of artisans. This is the history, and this is how we approached the campaign: together, with many different ways of seeing.” – said Bottega Veneta Creative Director Matthieu Blazy about his debut campaign for the brand. Featuring 41 still and moving images shot mainly on film, the campaign is inspired by multiplicity, from cinematographers and photographers, to models and shoot locations.

The debut Winter 22 campaign by creative director Matthieu Blazy features 41 still and moving images, beginning their journey from backstage, at San Fedele in Milan, moving on to the Horst Festival in Belgium, returning once more to Italy, ending on the southern coast.

The campaign took weeks to complete, with photographers and models building relationships and reciprocity along the way, each brings their own experiences, movements and stories to Bottega Veneta’s clothing and accessories.

The cross-generational cast that wore the collection on the catwalk, continue to wear it throughout the locations of the campaign. several young image-makers who had never shot fashion before as well as established photographers and cinematographers from other fields, each brought a fresh and unscripted sense of seeing to the collection. – from Bottega Veneta.

At once playful and pragmatic, from in-the-moment intimacy to the carefully constructed, there is an exploration of the space between the creation and the capture of a moment together with the alchemical possibilities of collective viewpoints. – from Bottega Veneta.

Bottega Veneta is in essence pragmatic because it is a leather goods company. Because it specialises in bags it is about movement, of going somewhere; there is fundamentally an idea of craft in motion. It is style over fashion in its timelessness. That is part of its quiet power.

– Matthieu Blazy.

Models

Rhenny Alade

Emma Balfour

Mariacarla Boscono

Adamu Bulus

Leo Comanescu

lzabelle Dantas

Dara Gueye

Sanggun Lee

Silas de Maat

Paola Manes

Awar Odhiang

Chu Wong

Anok Yai

Photography

Malick Bodian

Selene ahmaran Gun

Francois Halard

Sander Muylaert

Louise and Maria Thornfeldt

Videography

Benoit Debie

Gretar Gunnlaugsson

Luca Werner