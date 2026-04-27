Charles Leclerc Joins L’Oréal Paris as Global Ambassador

Charles Leclerc has been named a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, joining the brand to represent its Men Expert line alongside hair care and styling ranges. The appointment places the Formula 1 driver within one of the largest beauty portfolios, marking a clear step in the brand’s continued focus on male consumers.

Leclerc’s connection to the brand carries a personal dimension. He associates L’Oréal Paris with his upbringing, shaped by his mother’s work as a hairdresser and the presence of its products in his home. He speaks openly about the influence of strong women in his life and expresses pride in joining a brand that supports female empowerment. He emphasizes the role of men in supporting this mission, framing strength through partnership and shared values.

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Born in Monte Carlo, Leclerc began kart racing at seven and won the junior World Cup in 2011. He entered Formula 1 in 2018 and joined Scuderia Ferrari the following year, becoming the second-youngest pole-sitter in the sport’s history. He has eight Grand Prix wins and 52 podium finishes, with two podiums so far this season. Outside of racing, Leclerc spends time with his family and pursues music as a pianist and composer, while also investing in emerging businesses.

L’Oréal Paris positions Leclerc’s appointment within a wider strategy aimed at expanding its relationship with male audiences. Olivier Monteil, senior vice president of global image, notes the importance of engaging men across categories, from skin care to hair. The brand continues to develop this direction as it builds on the reach of Men Expert, which currently leads the global men’s beauty market.

Laetitia Toupet, global president of the brand, describes his determination, resilience, and grounded approach as qualities that reflect the type of ambassador the brand seeks. The partnership extends Leclerc’s presence beyond motorsport, placing him within a broader network of global figures connected to fashion and lifestyle.