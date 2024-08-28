Burberry‘s Winter 2024 collection, helmed by Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee, continues the poetic tribute to the British Isles, capturing brand’s heritage. Set against the stunning backdrops of the Lake District, this collection reflects the natural splendor and richness of the UK and Ireland. The landscapes are not only settings for the campaign; they inspire the fabrics, craftsmanship, and detailing seen throughout the collection. Drawing from the artisanal traditions of Donegal’s textiles and Lochcarron’s techniques, Burberry pays homage to regional crafts that have shaped its history.

This season, Burberry’s iconic trench coat receives a luxurious update, crafted from moleskin, wool, and leather. These redesigned trenches, along with the multi-layered field jackets and shearling-lined duffle coats, are built to withstand the unpredictable British weather, offering warmth and protection. Lee’s vision brings fresh, modern versions to these classic pieces.

Tailoring is a focal point in this collection, with a subtle nod to Savile Row’s craftsmanship. Kilts feature Burberry’s signature check wool, while the suits are designed with a relaxed, effortless fit. Cowl-neck sweaters made from delicate gauze wool introduce an element of refined luxury, adding to the collection’s versatile appeal.

Accessories complement the ready-to-wear pieces, showcasing a blend of softness and structure. The Tent bag, drawing inspiration from Burberry’s iconic Equestrian Knight Design, highlights the brand’s deep-rooted connection to equestrian heritage. Meanwhile, the returning Rocking Horse and Knight bags further emphasize these historic ties. Footwear is made with practicality in mind: the Stomp boot boasts a waterproof rubber sole, ideal for outdoor adventures, while the updated Saddle shoe in soft calf leather features equestrian-inspired details.

The color palette of Burberry’s Winter 2024 collection draws from the earthy tones of the British countryside. Rich browns and greens are combined with classic beiges and creamy shades. This thoughtful use of color ties the collection back to the Lake District’s landscapes, reflecting Daniel Lee’s intention to ground fashion in reality and tradition.

The campaign spotlights a diverse range of models, including well-known names like Agyness Deyn and Lila Moss, alongside new faces. Explore the Burberry Winter 2024 Collection in the gallery below: