Phil Foden Joins Burberry for Father’s Day Campaign

For Father’s Day, Burberry steps into the everyday with a campaign centered on Phil Foden and his children. In home video inspired campaign, the Manchester City midfielder shares the screen with his son Ronnie and daughter True, offering a rare look at off-duty life filled with laughter, hugs, and the rituals of parenthood.

Whether pushing swings, running through drizzle, or wiping small hands, the scenes feel unfiltered, yet unmistakably Burberry. Drawn like moving postcards, the visuals are tinted with a sketchbook charm, grounding the campaign in memory and emotion. The campaign leans on British humor and atmosphere, but the heart of the story is emotional honesty. Foden, typically reserved and focused in the public eye, appears soft, playful, and unguarded.

To accompany the film, the house introduces a refreshed gift edit for Father’s Day. The collection includes Burberry staples, lightweight jackets, polished polo shirts, and casual sneakers, each trimmed with iconic Check. Accessories come in moody charcoal grey, from leather wallets to crossbody bags, while caps and tees feature the archival Knight insignia.

This balance between sentiment and style reflects Burberry’s evolving language of heritage. Instead of nostalgia as ornament, it becomes context, expressed through the clothing, echoed in the setting, and shared in the quiet moments between Foden and his children. The campaign resists drama or spectacle, instead, it leans into sincerity, framed by overcast skies and small acts of care.

In showcasing Foden’s life beyond the stadium, the brand signals that luxury can be found in what’s familiar: a favorite jacket, a favorite walk, and the people you’d rather be with, come rain or shine.