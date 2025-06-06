Burberry Brings Back 1990s Festival Vibes in Latest Campaign

Burberry Festival campaign dives straight into the rhythm of British summer music culture. Featuring Liam Gallagher, Goldie, Seungmin, Chy Cartier, Loyle Carner, and others across music and fashion, the campaign pulls from the chaos and character of festival life.

Daniel Lee, Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, describes the campaign as a layered snapshot, bits and pieces from backstage, from crowds, from the quiet seconds before a set. Each look taps into the emotion of being there, present and loud, with references to 1990s attitude and today’s shifts in music and fashion. For Lee, festivalwear isn’t a trend; it’s a personal archive. “Burberry sits at the centre of the summer calendar,” he notes. “It’s both a means of creative expression and go-to uniform for festival goers.”

Liam Gallagher returns wearing a parka from the Spring Summer 2018 collection by Christopher Bailey, a piece from his own wardrobe that Burberry plans to reissue this July. He appears alongside his children Molly Moorish-Gallagher, Lennon, and Gene, connecting past and present through personal style and family presence. Goldie also joins the cast, reflecting on the Check print’s cultural echo: “You see it on the underside of a hat or the inside of a jacket. And then it starts to reverse itself.”

A soundtrack of Liquid’s Sweet Harmony from 1991 anchors the visual atmosphere, tying the campaign to three decades of UK festival sound. The song, with its piano and breakbeat structure, continues to pulse through festival fields today, serving as a bridge across generations.

Burberry’s new collection responds directly to the energy of festival culture. The brand introduces Highland handbags in coated Burberry Check, built for the unpredictable conditions of British summer fields. Lightweight hooded jackets and capes pack down easily, ready for shifts in weather. Cotton Harringtons and nylon parkas reinforce the collection’s emphasis on utility and structure.

Footwear takes a central role, with rubber boots in Marsh, Moor, Potter, and Urchin styles designed for wet terrain. Mesh Matrix sneakers and Terrace designs offer performance underfoot for festival grounds and city streets alike. Shirts come oversized and left open, while Burberry Check appears across tanks, polos, and argyle knitwear, reworked in seasonal tones.

The Knight emblem, first introduced in the 1980s, returns across jersey, outerwear, and accessories, now scaled up or placed with precision. Sterling silver jewelry introduces figurative accents, with shield motifs and charms shaped like frogs and horses referencing British nature. Crossbody bags, both quilted and curved, borrow cues from rainwear while pushing function into focus.

The campaign avoids polished staging and instead embraces the environment it draws from, mud, noise, plywood stages, and stacked sound systems.