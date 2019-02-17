SHAWN MENDES IS THE NEW FACE OF CALVIN KLEIN UNDERWEAR

Pin 216 Shares

Singing sensation SHAWN MENDES takes the Calvin Klein spotlight as the new face of label’s latest underwear campaign. The full Shawn Mendes MyCalvins campaign is expected to drop next week. Mendes who so far has mostly shied away from the fashion scene has so far only worked with Emporio Armani, as a face of the Italian fashion houses watches collection.

Continue after the jump to see more of the initial teasers featuring Shawn Mendes in his 1st MyCalvins underwear campaign: