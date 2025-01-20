MFW: Tod’s Fall Winter 2025.26 Menswear Collection

Tod’s Fall Winter 2025.26 collection introduces a sophisticated vision for menswear, grounded in the excellence of Italian craftsmanship and an approach to material innovation. This season, the collection focuses on understated elegance, offering designs that marry contemporary aesthetics with a respect for tradition. Each piece reflects a thoughtful balance of modernity and timeless design principles.

At the heart of the collection is the Pashmy line, a celebration of Tod’s expertise in creating exceptional leather treatments. Inspired by the soft and luxurious qualities of pashmina, the Pashmy project features two distinctive options: velvety suede and feather-light nappa leather. These materials elevate everyday essentials with their refined textures and versatility.

Creative Director Matteo Tamburini reinterprets classic menswear staples, such as bomber jackets and shirt jackets, in Pashmy leather, improving their softness and ease of wear. These pieces mix comfort with elevated craftsmanship, making them as practical as they are sophisticated. The collection’s natural tones, sand, burnt hues, and tobacco, enhance its warm and grounded aesthetic. Hand-embroidered T Signature symbols on collars add a subtle nod to the artisanal quality that defines Tod’s.

The footwear offering brings fresh updates to Tod’s legendary Gommino, a design celebrated for its elegance and comfort. This season, the Gommino is reintroduced in a range of premium materials, including soft nappa, brushed leather, and fine suede, each tailored to different lifestyles. The Bubble Gommino remains a playful yet refined option, while the City Gommino evolves with a more contemporary silhouette that feels relevant and polished.

A notable addition to the lineup is the Winter Gommino (W.G.), crafted for colder seasons with both function and style in mind. Available in ankle boot, desert boot, and loafer styles, the W.G. channels the spirit of the original design while offering increased durability and comfort. Subtle, earthy suede tones enhance the natural elegance of these versatile pieces.

Accessories are reimagined this season with a focus on practicality and contemporary style. The Di Bag Folio takes on an oversized silhouette, offering ample space for work and leisure while maintaining a sleek, modern appearance. For those seeking utility with a sophisticated edge, a multi-pocket trekking backpack inspired by traditional saddlery techniques combines craftsmanship with everyday functionality.