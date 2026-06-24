CELINE Fall Winter 2026 Turns Classics Into Attitude

CELINE presents Fall Winter 2026 menswear through Michael Rider’s focus on clothes that give space to the wearer. Since joining the house in early 2025, Rider has worked with its chic, restrained codes through a more personal lens. The collection treats dressing as part of daily rhythm, with pieces shaped for presence, confidence and individual style.

Andrea Spotorno photographs the campaign in black and white, using the streets of Paris to frame a direct view of the collection. His images move close to the details that define the season’s attitude. An embroidered patch on trousers, a charm bracelet, a shoe revealing a small flash of skin and the cut of a leather jacket all point to a wardrobe built through precision.

Rider described CELINE as a place to get dressed for many kinds of days, nights and moments. His note invites people to choose pieces and bring them into their own lives, rhythms and style. That message gives the collection its direction, placing personality before costume and allowing the clothes to support the person wearing them.

The collection builds from familiar menswear pieces with a sharper force. Cropped belted leather jackets, high waisted trousers, calfskin jackets and crocodile stamped lambskin shoes give classic shapes a stronger presence. Rider works with traditional materials and established silhouettes, then gives them a current energy through cut, proportion and styling. His American background brings ease to the wardrobe, as CELINE’s Parisian elegance guides its restraint and finish.

Leather remains central to the season. The campaign also brings knits, high necklines, tailoring and accessories into close focus. These pieces give the wardrobe structure without making it feel rigid. Each look feels refined and direct, with enough room for personal interpretation.

Accessories bring a more playful note to the collection. Leather bracelets with decorative charms, hats, jewelry and shoes add character to the restrained styling. Rider centers character, authenticity and the personal act of getting dressed. The collection presents classic forms with bite, refined materials and carefully placed accessories, creating a wardrobe that follows the wearer’s rhythm and lets personal style lead.