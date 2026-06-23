Thom Browne Spring 2027 Plants Prep in Full Bloom

Thom Browne presented his Spring 2027 menswear collection at Palazzo Serbelloni on June 22, during Milan Fashion Week. The show brought the designer back to Italy for the first time since 2008 and placed the collection inside Thom’s garden, a courtyard installation filled with 400 seersucker flowerpots. The pots followed a grid against the palazzo’s neoclassical arches, giving the presentation a clear architectural order before the clothes introduced Browne’s spring garden through embroidery, appliqué, color, and tailoring.

Browne framed Spring 2027 as an evolution of his core identity for Milan. The collection returned to American prep and traditional menswear, then gave those references lighter construction and a brighter seasonal palette. Klaus Nomi and Vince Clark’s “Nomi Song” set the pace for the presentation, while the clothes translated familiar Browne codes through seersucker, checks, cricketing details, grosgrain trims, and red, white, and blue taping.

Classic tailoring carried less weight this season. Browne used windowpane check cool wool, technical nylon seersucker, open-weave cotton suiting, grid check wool piqué, jacket-weight cashmere, and madras plaids. These fabrics shaped sleeveless bal collar coats, short sleeve sport coats, and weightless sac jackets. Unlined and half-lined construction gave the pieces a lighter spring structure while the silhouettes kept traditional proportions.

Color expanded the house palette. Browne’s signature grey, white, red, and navy appeared with yellow, green, pink, and sky blue. The added tones connected the clothes to the garden setting and gave familiar shapes a fresher surface. Relaxed proportions carried the collection through tailoring, shirting, knitwear, outerwear, and leather pieces.

The garden theme appeared most directly in the embellishment. Embroidered bumble bees climbed over honeycomb, frogs leapt among lilypads, and cricket and ant appliqués glimmered beside dragonfly wings and honeycomb embroidery. Radial embroidery camouflage, bouillon thread-work, hand-painted checks, floating yarns, intarsia, fun mix, and patchwork embroidery added texture to the garments. Distressed tipping repeated through the collection, referencing seasonal cycles and the generations of life these garments will see.

Browne anchored the ornament with familiar house codes. Self-tipping, self-armbands, shell construction, cotton cricketing, and red, white, and blue taping connected the collection to his established tailoring language. Patchworked tailoring materials and fabric manipulation developed those ideas for Spring 2027. Large-brimmed boater hats trimmed with grosgrain ribbon, translucent checked beekeeper veils, and silk rep stripe ties extended the garden theme through the styling.

The lighter layers continued beneath the tailoring. Poplin shirting came with detachable contrast collars and cuffs, paired with fine gauge cotton knits. Lightweight outerwear included Cordura trench coats, nylon funnel neck parkas, seersucker shell car coats, and tech field jackets. Burnished grey leather shaped a structured moto jacket, while patent leather shaped a scout jacket and coordinating skirt. For the final look, a bride wore sharp cotton Swiss dot tailoring outlined in grosgrain tipping, with a tulle veil covered in hand-beaded pearls.