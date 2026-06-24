Louis Vuitton Spring 2027 Collection Catches a Dandy Wave

Louis Vuitton presented its Spring Summer 2027 Men’s Collection by Pharrell Williams in Paris, staging the show around a monumental wave-like water installation that introduced surfing as the collection’s main reference. The collection looked to the sea, the shore, and surf culture, connecting water with life, travel, opportunity, and nature. Through tailoring, wetsuit codes, hand-spun textures, and marine details, Williams linked the surfer’s wardrobe to the Louis Vuitton dandy.

Pharrell Williams used the surfer as a counterpart to the Louis Vuitton dandy. The surfer’s wardrobe comes from travel, performance, weather, repair, and craft. The dandy brings unconventional elegance and relaxed sophistication. In this collection, those two figures were brought together through technical tailoring, hand-spun textures, sea-focused decoration, and garments designed for a life between the city and the coast.

The collection placed wetsuit codes into direct conversation with tailoring. Technical fabrics appeared in suits, while performance materials gave classic silhouettes a sharper physical quality. Surf clothing also influenced the surface of the garments. Weathered finishes, mended details, and tactile effects recalled pieces shaped by salt, sun, and repeated use. Through Louis Vuitton’s craft, familiar staples from beach and board culture gained a richer material language.

Trompe l’oeil remained central to Williams’ approach. Textures, shapes, and familiar wardrobe elements were reworked through illusion, with some effects fully revealed only through touch. Marine symbols were also developed through handwork, giving the sea a visible place within the collection. Acid colors, chequerboard motifs, and surf graphics appeared throughout the line, while skateboarding references connected the collection to another board culture that has long influenced Williams.

The show setting extended the coastal idea. A silver camper was placed by the dunes and reimagined through Williams’ fluid, future-facing design language. The glass habitat suggested a nomadic life shaped by waves, weather, and direct contact with the elements. Before the show, a cinematic prelude featured surfers Mikey February and Julian Wilson. In Paris, guests were met by the sound of a great wave, with falling water folded into the atmosphere of the presentation.

Music added another layer to the experience. The sound of water met a soundtrack of new productions recorded in Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton studio during the creation of the collection. The staging brought together film, sound, set design, and clothing in what Louis Vuitton described as a dandy experience.

The collection also connects to Louis Vuitton’s Regeneration 2030 sustainability roadmap. Inspired by Spring-Summer 2027, the House supports Coral Gardeners and reef restoration efforts in French Polynesia. The initiative will support the out-planting of 1,000 corals at the Tiaia restoration site and help restore 250 square metres of reef habitat in 2026.