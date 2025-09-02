Chanel expands its Bleu line with a new release that redefines masculine fragrance codes. Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif, created by perfumer Olivier Polge, arrives as a perfume built for intensity. The launch signals a new chapter for the house, with Timothée Chalamet leading the campaign.

Polge designed Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif as a dense, complex composition that behaves like an extract. He layers sandalwood, labdanum, and amber-woody accords to form a fragrance that asserts richness and presence. Sandalwood fuels the warmth, while resinous labdanum introduces darker leathered tones. Together, these raw materials deliver a perfume that surrounds the wearer with depth and intrigue.

The perfume’s sandalwood comes from the island of Maré in New Caledonia, where Chanel manages a dedicated supply chain. Local communities harvest only the heartwood, rich in essential oils. A custom extraction process transforms it into a material used exclusively in Chanel fragrances. This approach preserves both the environment and the singular character of the raw material.

The bottle mirrors the fragrance’s ambition. A perfect square with radical lines, it reflects balance and focus. Its blue tone shifts depending on light, appearing darker than blue yet lighter than black. This ambiguity reinforces the infinite vision Polge envisioned for the fragrance.

Timothée Chalamet is the face of Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif. He embodies a figure who exists in constant motion, a man who looks forward without hesitation. Chanel positions him as the physical counterpart to the perfume: elusive, magnetic, and uncontainable. His presence channels the same audacity that defines Olivier Polge’s composition.

Bleu de Chanel L’Exclusif arrives as Chanel’s most powerful Bleu fragrance to date. Olivier Polge crafted a perfume that thrives on sandalwood, labdanum, and amber, while Timothée Chalamet anchors its vision of modern masculinity. Bottle, scent, and campaign converge to present a release that secures a new chapter for Bleu de Chanel.